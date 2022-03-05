Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 13,675 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 34,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.