Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,009,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,755.07.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,055.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,402.91. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

