Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Shares of PDN opened at $33.46 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

