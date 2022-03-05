Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

