iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.46. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.86 and a 12-month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.