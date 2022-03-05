Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,669,000 after acquiring an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,322,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,514,000 after acquiring an additional 237,388 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,661,000 after acquiring an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 525,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,959,000 after acquiring an additional 209,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Public Storage by 132.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after buying an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.62.

Public Storage stock opened at $377.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $229.50 and a fifty-two week high of $379.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

