Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3,830.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

