Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 38,023 shares of company stock valued at $118,106 over the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

