China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.