China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

Featured Articles

