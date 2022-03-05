BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRP. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $5,452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA increased its holdings in BRP Group by 912.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRP Group by 36.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BRP Group by 62.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in BRP Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.