Colliers Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at $145,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196,789 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

