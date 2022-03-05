Stonnington Group LLC Acquires New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in KLA by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after buying an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock opened at $332.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.83. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

