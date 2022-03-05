Stonnington Group LLC Invests $4.05 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,381 shares of company stock worth $1,506,373 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $89.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

