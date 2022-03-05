State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,202 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $21,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.