State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Starbucks stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $87.25 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

