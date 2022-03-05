Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
KDMN stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
About Kadmon (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.