Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.86. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.65.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

