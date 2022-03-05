FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $21.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSK. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

