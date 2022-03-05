Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arteris updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AIP opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27. Arteris has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIP. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

