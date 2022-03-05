TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $36,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10.

On Thursday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60.

On Wednesday, January 19th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $35,100.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $39,620.05.

On Wednesday, December 15th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10.

TNET stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $171,716,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $19,681,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $18,181,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 617.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

