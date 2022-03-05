Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) CEO Cameron Durrant Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) CEO Cameron Durrant bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HGEN opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Humanigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $158.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,648.20% and a negative net margin of 6,582.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in Humanigen by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth about $3,993,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Humanigen by 2,162.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 847,109 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Humanigen by 2,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 435,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HGEN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humanigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

