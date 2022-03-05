Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

