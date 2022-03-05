Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $516.81 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 0.24. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of ATN International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

