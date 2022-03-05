Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 4,655 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,238 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $74,726.82.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $64.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.86.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

