Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Lawrence I. Sills Acquires 3,650 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $165,016.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $972.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on SMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 47,709.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

