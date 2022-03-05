Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Phillips 66 posted earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $9.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $9.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.04. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

