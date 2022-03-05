Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) EVP Javier Feliciano Sells 4,648 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $741,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

