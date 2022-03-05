Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Lynn Krominga Sells 5,823 Shares of Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CAR opened at $174.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average is $181.13. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $70,000.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

