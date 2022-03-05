Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $190,000 Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 1,972.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 893.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,673 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. CBRE Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

About Las Vegas Sands (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.