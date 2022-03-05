Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 4,206 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Southern by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 40.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 13.0% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,533. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

