Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

