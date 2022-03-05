Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.15. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

