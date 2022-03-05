Reviewing Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viant Technology and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80 Switch 0 0 9 1 3.10

Viant Technology currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 180.78%. Switch has a consensus target price of $29.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Viant Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than Switch.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology 1.80% -10.43% -7.27% Switch 3.95% 3.90% 0.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viant Technology and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $165.25 million 2.71 $20.64 million $12.07 0.61 Switch $511.55 million 12.98 $15.54 million $0.17 161.35

Viant Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Switch. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Switch beats Viant Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics. In addition, it provides Identity Resolution to reduce the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers and allow marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation and targeting. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

