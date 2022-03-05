Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY) Short Interest Down 40.3% in February

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Chavant Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAY. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,880,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,234,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,791,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,645,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

