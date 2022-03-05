Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 35.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,314,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 954,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,306,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cerner by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Cerner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

