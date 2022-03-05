Humanscape One Day Volume Hits $3.09 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $162.51 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

