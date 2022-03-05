Beam (BEAM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.67 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Beam has a total market cap of $35.35 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00031148 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,896,200 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

