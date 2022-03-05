Jefferies Group LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 538,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 69,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

