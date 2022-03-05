Jefferies Group LLC Has $287,000 Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,411 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 615,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,525,000 after purchasing an additional 575,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546,608 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369,904 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WH opened at $84.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average is $81.82. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

