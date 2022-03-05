Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,513 shares of company stock worth $6,078,019 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KDP opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

