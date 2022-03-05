Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.05% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTW. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Manitowoc by 113.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $1,090,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.84 million, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

