Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $30.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

