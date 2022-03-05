Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Sells 6,826 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $26,894.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AMWL opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $893.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.55. American Well Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

