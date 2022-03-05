SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.23.

SBAC stock opened at $330.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.93. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.40.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

