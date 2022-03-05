Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Cut by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517,804 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $139,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

