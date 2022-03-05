UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Vulcan Materials worth $73,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.
Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.
About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.