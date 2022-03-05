UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 654 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Vulcan Materials worth $73,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,123,000 after acquiring an additional 547,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $157.80 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.