UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $77.67 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.66% of Atmos Energy worth $77,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $116.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.