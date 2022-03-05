UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 450,982 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,279,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,982 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Devon Energy worth $80,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 203,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN opened at $59.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,893 shares of company stock worth $3,284,145. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

