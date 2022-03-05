Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $84.12 Million Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.92% of AECOM worth $84,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 19.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About AECOM (Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.