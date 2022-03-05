Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,809 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock valued at $112,041,336. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Citigroup upped their price objective on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.54.

CF opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $91.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

CF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.